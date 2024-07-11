French XV beats Uruguay 43-28 on troubled tour to South America

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A French XV has beaten Uruguay 43-28 in between France’s two tests against Argentina on its troubled South American tour. Captain Baptiste Couilloud and Posolo Tuilagi each scored two tries Wednesday as the French development lineup dominated much of the first hour. The French took a squad of 42 on tour but have endured a week of controversies since an opening win over Argentina last Saturday. Fullback Melvyn Jaminet was suspended from the national team on Sunday after a video surfaced of the player making a racist remark. Then two players, Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou, were arrested in Buenos Aires on Monday on a request from prosecutors in Mendoza over sexual assault allegations.

