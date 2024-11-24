French, White lead Georgia Southern past Coastal Carolina 26-6

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — JC French threw for a touchdown, Jalen White ran for one and Georgia Southern defeated Coastal Carolina 26-6. Gavin Stewart kicked four field goals for the Eagles. Their defense allowed two field goals and just 12 first downs. French’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Sanders Jr. gave Georgia Southern a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and they led 13-3 at halftime. Stewart’s third field goal made it 16-6 in the fourth quarter, White added a 2-yard touchdown run and Stewart capped the win with a 39-yard boot.

