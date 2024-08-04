French water polo players are hoping to turn cheers at Paris Olympics into long-term support

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Making its first appearance in the women’s water polo tournament at the Olympics, France has been cheered on by enthusiastic, flag-waving crowds throughout group play. Same for the men’s program. The players are hoping to turn that support into a brighter future for their sport in their home country. The last time Paris hosted the Summer Games, in 1924, the men’s water polo squad won the nation’s first Olympic title in a team sport. The French teams are connected by three cousins. Twenty-four-year-old Romain Marion Vernoux and 22-year-old Thomas Vernoux play for the men, and 20-year-old Ema Vernoux is a driver on the women’s team.

