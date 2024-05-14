French veterans Cornet and Gasquet receive French Open wild-card invitations

PARIS (AP) — French veterans Alizé Cornet and Richard Gasquet have received wild-card invitations to play in the French Open. They were among the eight men’s and eight women’s wild cards given by the French Tennis Federation for the clay-court Grand Slam tournament starting May 26. The 34-year-old Cornet recently said she would be retiring after playing one last time at Roland Garros. This will be Cornet’s 20th consecutive appearance at the French Open. Gasquet is 37 and currently ranked No. 113 and his best was No. 7. He reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2016 but has got past the third round since.

