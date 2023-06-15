French veteran Gasquet stuns top-seeded Tsitsipas in Stuttgart for 600th win

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — French veteran Richard Gasquet has won his 600th ATP tour match by upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (8), 2-6, 7-5 at the the Stuttgart Open. Gasquet will turn 37 on Sunday. He made a slow start as Tsitsipas won the first three games but leveled for 3-3 and won the first set in the tiebreaker. The 55th-ranked Gasquet next faces home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff in Friday’s quarterfinals. Struff defeated fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). Taylor Fritz held serve throughout and defeated Aslan Karatsev 7-6, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Fritz goes on to meet Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals.

