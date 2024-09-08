French throws a pair of touchdown passes and Georgia Southern edges Nevada 20-17

RENO, Nev. (AP) — JC French threw two touchdown passes and Georgia Southern’s defense stood up in the fourth quarter to edge Nevada 20-17. With Nevada trailing 20-17, Savion Red had the ball pulled loose at the 5 and Georgia Southern recovered in the end zone for a touchback with 9 1/2 minutes left. Nevada got the ball back on its 25 and drove to the Eagles 41 before being stopped on fourth-and-1 with 2:35 remaining. The final Wolf Pack drive started at its 3-yard line with a minute to go. A Hail Mary on the final play from the Nevada 33 was caught by Jaden Smith at the 6 where he was brought down.

