French throws 3 touchdown passes and Georgia Southern beats James Madison 28-14

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — JC French threw three touchdown passes and survived three interceptions to lead Georgia Southern to a 28-14 win over James Madison on Saturday. David Mbadinga ran 29 yards for the game’s first points in the opening quarter and the Eagles led thereafter. French tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Derwin Burgess Jr. and 15 to Tyler Fromm for a 21-0 halftime lead. French was picked off in the flat by DJ Barksdale midway through the third quarter for an 11-yard touchdown, but he responded with a 2-yard toss to Elija Walton to lead 28-7.

