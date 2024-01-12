French tennis player Leny Mitjana gets 10-year ban in match-fixing case

LONDON (AP) — French tennis player Leny Mitjana has been banned from the sport for 10 years for match-fixing violations. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says the sanction is linked to a criminal investigation into a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium. Mitjana, who denied the charges related to the fixing of matches in 2017 and 2018, was also fined $20,000. Mitjana reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 458 in 2018.

