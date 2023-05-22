French tennis player Hugo Gaston’s unsportsmanlike conduct draws $155K fine; tops his 2023 earnings

LONDON (AP) — A professional tennis player from France has been fined more than he’s collected in prize money so far in 2023 for pulling a ball out of his pocket and throwing it on the court during a point in an attempt to get a do-over. Hugo Gaston’s fourth unsportsmanlike conduct violation this season drew a fine of about $155,000 from the ATP Tour. Gaston has made a little more than $120,000 in prize money this year. The tour announced its ruling on Monday, saying that Gaston’s appeal of the punishment got it reduced by half to about $77,500, as long as he meets certain conditions, including no additional violations during a probationary period of a year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.