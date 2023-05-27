French teenager Arthur Fils wins clay-court tuneup title ahead of French Open

LYON, France (AP) — Arthur Fils has won his first ATP title by beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon. Fils is an 18-year-old from France. He said he will remember his triumph forever. Fils is the youngest champion on the men’s tennis tour in 2023 and earned a spot in the Top 100 for the first time. He is just one of two teenagers in that elite group as the start of the French Open arrives on Sunday. At No. 112 entering the clay-court event in Lyon, Fils is the lowest-ranked player to win ATP trophy this season.

