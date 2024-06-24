French teen Alexandre Sarr and UConn’s Donovan Clingan headline list of top big men in the NBA draft

French teenager Alexandre Sarr is the potential No. 1 overall pick and headlines the list of big men in this week’s NBA draft. Sarr played two seasons for the Overtime Elite developmental program before playing last year in Australia. He’s joined atop of the list by Donovan Clingan from two-time reigning NCAA champion UConn. Both offer high-end defensive potential as rim protectors. Indiana’s Kel’el Ware and Duke’s Kyle Filipowski are also first-round prospects. The position includes 7-4 center Zach Edey from Purdue. He’s a two-time Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.