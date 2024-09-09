French team Orient Express eliminated from America’s Cup after round-robin

By The Associated Press
American Magic's AC75 boat sails during America's Cup Preliminary Regatta ahead of the 37th America's Cup sailing race at the Barcelona's coast, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The world's oldest international sports trophy, best yachtsmen and cutting-edge design and technology will come together in Barcelona when the 37th edition of the America's Cup starts on Thursday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Orient Express Racing has become the first team eliminated from the America’s Cup after losing to Britain’s INEOS Britannia. The French boat finished last after the round-robin regattas and will not move on to the four-team playoffs that begin on Saturday. Orient Express ended with a 1-7 record. Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing was the other boat in danger of being eliminated. But it beat Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to finish at 3-5 and make it to the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.