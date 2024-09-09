French team Orient Express eliminated from America’s Cup after round-robin

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Orient Express Racing has become the first team eliminated from the America’s Cup after losing to Britain’s INEOS Britannia. The French boat finished last after the round-robin regattas and will not move on to the four-team playoffs that begin on Saturday. Orient Express ended with a 1-7 record. Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing was the other boat in danger of being eliminated. But it beat Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to finish at 3-5 and make it to the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.