French sweep all 3 races on Day 1 of Australia Sail GP

SYDNEY (AP) — Quentin Delapierre steered the French team to three straight wins in gusty, shifting winds to take a six-point lead over Jimmy Spithill’s U.S. team on Day 1 of the Australia Sail Grand Prix. The American boat placed second in the first two races and fifth in the third to hold second spot with 24 points on Saturday. Two-time defending series champion Australia was third after a difficult day with 20 points, one ahead of Emirates GBR. There’s two scheduled fleet races on Sunday before the top three teams advance to the race final on Sydney Harbour. Tom Slingsby’s Australian team entered the weekend with a big lead in the championship standings and aiming to follow up its victory here last season.

