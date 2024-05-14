French striker Olivier Giroud makes his MLS move. He is joining Los Angeles FC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — World Cup-winning French striker Olivier Giroud is signing with Los Angeles FC. LAFC general manager John Thorrington tells The Associated Press that the club has been eager to add Giroud since last fall. The 37-year-old Giroud leaves Europe after 18 years in the top professional leagues in France, England and Italy. He is joining a 7-year-old MLS club that has been successful since its debut season. LAFC won the league title in 2022 and was a finalist in 2023. LAFC is also the new home of Hugo Lloris, one of Giroud’s closest friends in the game and a longtime teammate with France’s national team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.