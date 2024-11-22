French soccer federation says it won’t intervene in Mbappé vs. PSG dispute

PARIS (AP) — The French Football Federation will not intervene in the dispute between Kylian Mbappé and his former club Paris Saint-Germain over unpaid wages. PSG asked the federation to look into the call by the French league appeals commission last month to uphold a decision ordering the club to pay Mbappé 55 million euros ($60 million). The federation says on Friday its legal department found “that the request for a federal evocation of the case submitted to it did not meet the required conditions.” PSG did not immediately react to the announcement. The league legal commission ruled in favor of Mbappé but PSG insisted it did not owe him money and appealed. The parties were heard again on Oct. 15 and the verdict remained unchanged.

