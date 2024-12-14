French soccer federation president Philippe Diallo wins new term

PARIS (AP) — Philippe Diallo has been elected to a new four-year term at the helm of the French soccer federation. Diallo won 55% of the first-round voting to defeat challenger Pierre Samsonoff. Diallo served as interim president after Noël Le Graët stepped down and was first elected in June 2023. Diallo says increasing the subsidies directed to amateur soccer is among his top priorities. He has set a target of 150 million euros in annual support.

