French skier Sarrazin wins eventful Bormio World Cup downhill. Schwarz airlifted to hospital

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — French skier Cyprien Sarrazin has upset the pre-race favorites to win an eventful men’s World Cup downhill. Sarrazin edged out world champion Marco Odermatt by 0.09 seconds and won the classic race on the icy and bumpy Stelvio course to end an eight-year wait by the French team for a World Cup downhill victory. Canadian racer Cameron Alexander finished 1.23 behind in third. Overall World Cup leader Marco Schwarz crashed and was taken off the hill by a helicopter with an apparent right knee injury. Last season’s World Cup downhill champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde also failed to finish.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.