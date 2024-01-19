French skier Sarrazin crowns breakthrough downhill season with Kitzbuehel win. Odermatt 3rd

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — French skier Cyprien Sarrazin has crowned his breakthrough season in speed races by winning the first of this weekend’s two World Cup downhills on the storied Streif in Kitzbuehel. Sarrazin trailed then-leader Florian Schieder by up to 0.27 seconds before posting the fastest time in the last section to beat the Italian by 0.05. World downhill champion Marco Odermatt was 0.34 behind in third. Sarrazin says “It was not the perfect run” but he “finished with my heart.” It was the Frenchman’s fourth career win and second in downhill.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.