French skier Sarrazin beats Odermatt for his 2nd Kitzbuehel downhill triumph in 2 days

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — French skier Cyprien Sarrazin mastered the demanding Streif course for a second time in 24 hours and beat world champion Marco Odermatt to repeat his World Cup downhill triumph from the previous day. Odermatt had just taken a big lead in the race despite a mistake early in his run. But Sarrazin stunned him with an all-attacking run to beat the Swiss skier’s time by 0.91 seconds. Sarrazin said it’s “the best day in my sport life.” Odermatt and Sarrazin are 1-2 in both the downhill and overall standings. Third-placed Dominik Paris finished 1.44 seconds behind.

