French skier Sarrazin beats Odermatt for his 2nd Kitzbuehel downhill triumph in 2 days

By The Associated Press
France's Cyprien Sarrazin celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill race, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Giovanni Auletta]

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — French skier Cyprien Sarrazin mastered the demanding Streif course for a second time in 24 hours and beat world champion Marco Odermatt to repeat his World Cup downhill triumph from the previous day. Odermatt had just taken a big lead in the race despite a mistake early in his run. But Sarrazin stunned him with an all-attacking run to beat the Swiss skier’s time by 0.91 seconds. Sarrazin said it’s “the best day in my sport life.” Odermatt and Sarrazin are 1-2 in both the downhill and overall standings. Third-placed Dominik Paris finished 1.44 seconds behind.

