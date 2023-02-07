French skier Pinturault leads combined event at home worlds

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Home favorite Alexis Pinturault led the men’s combined event at the world championships after clocking the fastest time in the super-G portion in Courchevel. Pinturault has been ill in recent days but delivered a near-flawless run on the L’Eclipse course in his hometown. The Frenchman led a trio of Austrians. Defending champion Marco Schwarz is just 0.06 seconds behind in second. American skier River Radamus was 0.59 behind in fifth. Pinturault says, “It was pretty OK” and “I was really on the limit.” Pinturault’s family is running a hotel close to the L’Eclipse course.

