French skier Noel leads last World Cup slalom before worlds

CHAMONIX, France (AP) — French skier Clement Noel has posted the fastest first-run time in a men’s World Cup slalom. It’s the last race before his home world championships. The Olympic slalom champion was chasing his second straight victory. He won a night slalom in Austria 11 days ago. Noel led Swiss duo Ramon Zenhaeusern and Daniel Yule. They trailed by 0.15 and 0.17 seconds respectively. Henrik Kristoffersen and fellow Norwegians Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Atle Lie McGrath were ranked fourth to sixth. World Cup slalom leader Lucas Braathen sat out the race after undergoing surgery for appendicitis this week.

