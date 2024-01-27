French skier Allegre upsets favorites in World Cup super-G for 1st career win. Odermatt places 4th

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — French skier Nils Allegre earned his first career World Cup victory as two late starters upset the higher-ranked favorites at a tight super-G on the classic Kandahar course. Allegre beat Guglielmo Bosca by 0.18 seconds after the Italian finished and spent two minutes hoping for what would have been his maiden win. Allegre and Bosca denied the Swiss team a 1-2 finish. Loic Meillard led season dominator Marco Odermatt by 0.03 after the top-10 ranked super-G racers had completed their runs. The result moved overall World Cup leader Odermatt into fourth position and ended his series of 12 straight super-G podiums.

