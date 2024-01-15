French ski star Pinturault to undergo knee surgery next week after Wengen crash

PARIS (AP) — The French skiing federation says Alexis Pinturault will undergo surgery next week after suffering a season-ending injury during a World Cup super-G race. Pinturault, the overall World Cup champion in 2021 and a three-time Olympic medalist, crashed when landing the Silberhorn jump approaching the final section of the storied Lauberhorn course at Wengen last week. He was airlifted from the course, six days after he became a father for the first time. The federation said Pinturault ruptured the cruciate ligaments and internal meniscus in his left knee. He will undergo surgery at a Lyon clinic.

