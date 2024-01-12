French ski star Pinturault airlifted from course following crash, 6 days after becoming a dad

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — French ski star Alexis Pinturault has crashed in a World Cup super-G race and was airlifted from the course at Wengen, six days after he became a father for the first time. Pinturault was the overall World Cup champion in 2021 and a three-time Olympic medalist. He crashed on landing the Silberhorn jump approaching the final section of the storied Lauberhorn. His skis detached as he tumbled down the mountain, sliding about 50 meters before coming to a stop. The 32-year-old Pinturault and his wife Romane welcomed their daughter Olympe last Saturday in the Swiss capital Bern.

