French side Reims hires Slovenian Luka Elsner as its new coach

REIMS, France (AP) — French club Reims has hired Luka Elsner as its new coach. The club announced the 41-year-old Slovenian’s arrival on X without immediately giving further details on Tuesday. Reims finished ninth in the top flight last season. Elsner kept Le Havre up having guided the club to promotion the previous season as second division champion. Reims was looking for a new coach after Will Still left with three games remaining last season.

