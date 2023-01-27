French rugby president Laporte resigns in corruption case

PARIS (AP) — French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte has resigned. The move came after Laporte was convicted in a corruption case last month. His stepping down came a day after French rugby clubs voted against accepting Patrick Buisson as interim president. Buisson was nominated by the suspended Laporte to replace him temporarily while he fought his suspended two-year sentence on corruption charges. A Paris court in December found Laporte guilty of passive corruption, influence peddling, illegal interest taking and misuse of corporate assets. The French sports minister and the French rugby league called for new general elections within six weeks.

