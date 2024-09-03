French rugby federation welcomes Argentine court’s decision to let accused players return home

PARIS (AP) — The French rugby federation has welcomed the decision by Argentine prosecutors to let Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou return to France despite the two national players remaining under investigation for rape. The 21-year-old athletes will be subject to post-release conditions, prosecutors confirmed on Monday as the players arranged flights to France. The decision “is a further step towards the judicial truth of the matter,” the French federation said in a statement Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.