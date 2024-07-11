French referee François Letexier picked to handle Spain-England final of Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — French referee François Letexier has been picked by UEFA to handle the European Championship final between England and Spain. The 35-year-old Letexier becomes one of the youngest referees to take charge of a major tournament final. Letexier has already refereed three games at Euro 2024 including Spain’s 4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16. The final is on Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.