French prosecutors raid 2023 Rugby World Cup headquarters

By The Associated Press
FILE - Claude Atcher, in charge of the 2023 rugby World Cup, stands by the Webb Ellis Cup during a presentation in Paris, Tuesday, Sept.8, 2020. French financial prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the 2023 rugby World Cup organizing committee Wednesday Nov.9, 2022 as part of an investigation into possible management irregularities, organizers said. The searches took place after the French government asked this summer for an audit by France's top financial watchdog into possible wrongdoing at the committee, which was then headed by Claude Atcher. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

PARIS (AP) — French financial prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the 2023 Rugby World Cup organizing committee as part of an investigation into possible management irregularities, organizers said. The searches took place after the French government asked this summer for an audit into possible wrongdoing at the committee, which was then headed by Claude Atcher. The chief executive was fired last month following a separate investigation by French labor inspectors into his workplace conduct.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.