French prosecutors raid 2023 Rugby World Cup headquarters

PARIS (AP) — French financial prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the 2023 Rugby World Cup organizing committee as part of an investigation into possible management irregularities, organizers said. The searches took place after the French government asked this summer for an audit into possible wrongdoing at the committee, which was then headed by Claude Atcher. The chief executive was fired last month following a separate investigation by French labor inspectors into his workplace conduct.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
FILE - Claude Atcher Director of the French World Cup bid, left, and Bernard Laporte, President of the French Rugby Union pose for photographs after France won the right to host Rugby World Cup in 2023, with the Rugby World Cup trophy at a hotel in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. French financial prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the 2023 rugby World Cup organizing committee Wednesday Nov.9, 2022 as part of an investigation into possible management irregularities, organizers said. The searches took place after the French government asked this summer for an audit by France's top financial watchdog into possible wrongdoing at the committee, which was then headed by Claude Atcher. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant
Tthe headquarters of the 2023 Rugby World Cup organizing committee is pictured Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Paris. French financial prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the 2023 Rugby World Cup organizing committee as part of an investigation into possible management irregularities, organizers said. The searches took place after the French government asked this summer for an audit by France's top financial watchdog into possible wrongdoing at the committee, which was then headed by Claude Atcher. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler