French prosecutors raid 2023 Rugby World Cup headquarters

PARIS (AP) — French financial prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the 2023 Rugby World Cup organizing committee as part of an investigation into possible management irregularities, organizers said. The searches took place after the French government asked this summer for an audit into possible wrongdoing at the committee, which was then headed by Claude Atcher. The chief executive was fired last month following a separate investigation by French labor inspectors into his workplace conduct.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.