French President Macron jeered at opening ceremony for Rugby World Cup

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he stands alongside Bill Beaumont, the chairperson of World Rugby, during the opening ceremony before the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — Moments after the opening ceremony for the Rugby World Cup ends French President Emmanuel Macron gets jeered by fans at Stade de France. He walked onto the field before the opening game between France and New Zealand on Friday. Macron stood with his arms folded and then applauded World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont after he finished his speech. When it was Macron’s turn to speak, the boos became even louder and he was barely audible at first. The crowd only cheered in unison at the end when Macron declared the 10th edition of the tournament open. The opening ceremony was performed under the directorial supervision of Award-winning French actor Jean Dujardin.

