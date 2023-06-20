French policeman left in a coma by German hooligans at 1998 World Cup to attend Germany vs. France

By The Associated Press
FILE - French policeman Daniel Nivel, right, his wife Laurette and their son Nicolas attend the trial of four Germans accused of seriously injuring him during the World Cup tournament in France, in Essen, Germany, Tuesday June 15, 1999. The French policeman who was left in a coma following a brutal beating from German soccer hooligans during the 1998 World Cup is to attend a friendly game between the two nations in September. (AP Photo/Roland Weihrauch, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Roland Weihrauch]

BERLIN (AP) — The French policeman who was left in a coma following a brutal beating from German soccer hooligans during the 1998 World Cup is to attend a friendly between the two nations in September. The German soccer federation says Daniel Nivel has accepted an invitation to attend the match in Dortmund on Sept. 12. It’s almost 25 years to the day since a group of 30 German hooligans beat Nivel in Lens. He was left in a coma for six weeks and with other injuries from which he never recovered. German chancellor Helmut Kohl called it “a national scandal” at the time.

