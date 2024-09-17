French police call for witnesses after Benin athlete Odile Ahouanwanou disappears

PARIS (AP) — French police are looking for Benin track and field athlete Odile Ahouanwanou, who has been missing since last week. French authorities launched an appeal for witnesses on Tuesday to find the 33-year-old athlete, who they say has not been seen since Sept. 10 near the city of Rouen. Police say she dropped off her kid at the childminder’s in the morning and didn’t come back to pick him up. Ahouanwanou finished eighth in the heptathlon at the 2019 world championships.

