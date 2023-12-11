French players Cornet and Cazaux receive wild cards for the Australian Open in January

The French tennis federation says French tennis players Alizé Cornet and Arthur Cazaux have been given wild-card entries for next month’s Australian Open. The 33-year-old Cornet is ranked 116th and is set to play in the tournament for the 19th time and make a record-extending 68th consecutive appearance at a major. She reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne last year for her best achievement at any major. The 21-year-old Cazaux is ranked 130th after climbing from 381st at the start of the year and he goes into main draw first time at the Jan. 15-28 tournament. The wild card swap deal with the Australian tennis federation sees Australian players receiving wild cards for the clay-court French Open

