French players Cornet and Cazaux receive wild cards for the Australian Open in January

By The Associated Press
FILE - Alize Cornet from France returns a ball to Diane Parry from France during their quarter-final match at the WTA International Ladies Open Lausanne tennis tournament, in Lausanne, Switzerland, on July 28, 2023. French tennis players Alizé Cornet and Arthur Cazaux have been given wild-card entries for next month's Australian Open, the French tennis federation said Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/VALENTIN FLAURAUD]

The French tennis federation says French tennis players Alizé Cornet and Arthur Cazaux have been given wild-card entries for next month’s Australian Open. The 33-year-old Cornet is ranked 116th and is set to play in the tournament for the 19th time and make a record-extending 68th consecutive appearance at a major. She reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne last year for her best achievement at any major. The 21-year-old Cazaux is ranked 130th after climbing from 381st at the start of the year and he goes into main draw first time at the Jan. 15-28 tournament. The wild card swap deal with the Australian tennis federation sees Australian players receiving wild cards for the clay-court French Open

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.