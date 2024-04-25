French Open to reveal second retractable roof court at Roland Garros ahead of Olympics

By The Associated Press
The crowd watch Norway's Casper Ruud playing Spain's Rafael Nadal on the court Philippe Chatrier, known as center court, during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Paris. The Roland Garros stadium will host the tennis competitions during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the tennis French Open say the second retractable roof at Roland Garros will be inaugurated on the opening day of main draw play next month. The project was planned with the Paris Olympics in mind. Roland Garros will stage the week-long Olympic tennis tournaments. French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo says a ceremony for the roof over the 10,000-seat Suzanne Lenglen court will be held on May 26. It can also be used for qualifying rounds played on previous days. The main 15,000-seat Philippe Chatrier court has had a retractable roof since 2020. Olympics tennis is scheduled from July 27 to Aug. 4.

