French Open to reveal second retractable roof court at Roland Garros ahead of Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the tennis French Open say the second retractable roof at Roland Garros will be inaugurated on the opening day of main draw play next month. The project was planned with the Paris Olympics in mind. Roland Garros will stage the week-long Olympic tennis tournaments. French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo says a ceremony for the roof over the 10,000-seat Suzanne Lenglen court will be held on May 26. It can also be used for qualifying rounds played on previous days. The main 15,000-seat Philippe Chatrier court has had a retractable roof since 2020. Olympics tennis is scheduled from July 27 to Aug. 4.

