French Open tennis fans must have their tickets stored on a Roland Garros phone app

PARIS (AP) — The French tennis federation says fans hoping to get tickets for this year’s French Open will only be able to buy them using an official application on their phones. All fans attending the clay-court tournament must be equipped with a Roland Garros-named app on their phones where the tickets will be stored. There will be no more paper tickets. The FFT says this initiative will reduce the time spent queuing. The Court Suzanne Lenglen will also have a retractable roof this year to enable play during bad weather.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.