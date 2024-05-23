French Open: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are among the men to watch in 2024

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are some of the top men entered in the 2024 French Open. The season’s second Grand Slam tournament begins on the red clay courts of Roland Garros on Sunday. The field is led by the top-ranked Djokovic, who has won three of his men’s-record 24 Grand Slam titles in Paris, including a year ago. Alcaraz owns two major championships and lost to Djokovic in last year’s semifinals at the French Open. Nadal is unseeded after missing most of the past two years but he owns a record 14 titles at Roland Garros.

