French Open organizers give wild cards to veterans Paire and Mladenovic

By The Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French Open organizers have handed veteran French players Benoit Paire and Kristina Mladenovic wild cards into the main draw. They are among six French men’s and six French women’s wild card entries attributed by the French Tennis Federation for the Grand Slam at Roland Garros starting in less than two weeks. The 34-year-old Paire’s best performance at the tournament was reaching the fourth round in 2019. The 30-year-old Mladenovic reached the quarterfinals in 2017. Later that year she achieved her best ranking of 10th.

