French Open: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are among the women to watch in 2024

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are some of the top women entered in the 2024 French Open. The season’s second Grand Slam tournament begins on the red clay courts of Roland Garros on Sunday. The field is led by the top-ranked Swiatek, who has won three of her four Grand Slam titles in Paris, including each of the past two years. Sabalenka owns two major championships, both of which came at the Australian Open. Gauff won the U.S. Open last September. The first major final of the American’s career came at the French Open in 2022, when she lost to Swiatek.

