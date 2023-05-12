French Open champs back to pre-pandemic pay; total prize money tops $50M

By The Associated Press
FILE - Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova kisses the French Open trophy after defeating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Paychecks for the two French Open singles champions will return to the pre-pandemic amount of 2.3 million euros each — about $2.5 million — and the total prize money is rising to a tournament-record 49.6 million euros — about $54 million. The French tennis federation announced Friday, May 12, 2023, what it will be offering at the clay-court Grand Slam event. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Paychecks for the two French Open singles champions will return to the pre-pandemic amount of about $2.5 million and the total prize money is rising to a tournament-record of about $54 million. The  French tennis federation announced Friday what it will be offering at the clay-court Grand Slam event. Qualifying begins May 22; main-draw play starts May 28. The title winners in singles will get the same pay as in 2019, which was the high mark in Paris. During the coronavirus pandemic, total prize money sank by as much as 25%.

