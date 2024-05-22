FRENCH OPEN 2024: Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions at Roland Garros

PARIS (AP) — Play begins at the French Open in Paris on Sunday. It is the only Grand Slam tennis tournament held on red clay. The competition lasts 15 days. The women’s singles final is scheduled for June 8, and the men’s singles final is June 9. This is expected to be the last French Open for 14-time champion Rafael Nadal, who has been limited to 20 matches over the past 20 months because of hip and abdominal injuries. Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are expected to be the two No. 1 seeds in the singles brackets.

