FRENCH OPEN 2023: Try the AP’s quiz about the clay-court Grand Slam tournament

How much do you know about the French Open? How much do you know about tennis? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge. Rafael Nadal will be sitting out the clay-court Grand Slam tournament this year because of a hip injury that has sidelined him since January. During that absence, his ranking dropped out of the ATP’s Top 10. For how many consecutive weeks was Nadal a part of that elite group until then? And how many of his 14 French Open trophies had he won before that streak began?

