French Open 2023: How to watch, what to know, betting guide before play begins Sunday

PARIS (AP) — Play in the year’s second Grand Slam tournament begins Sunday at Roland Garros, and for the first time in nearly two decades, Rafael Nadal will not be competing in the French Open. The 14-time champion had entered the clay-court major every year since making his debut there in 2005, but he is out with a hip injury and isn’t sure when he will return to the tour. That leaves everyone wondering who will walk away from Paris with the men’s trophy a little more than two weeks from now. Defending champion Iga Swiatek, who also won at Roland Garros in 2021 and at the U.S. Open last September, leads the women’s field.

