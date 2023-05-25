FRENCH OPEN 2023: Defending champion Swiatek seeded 1st; Sabalenka 2nd; Gauff 6th

PARIS (AP) — The Associated Press takes a look at some of the women considered contenders at the 2023 French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament. Play begins on the red clay courts of Roland Garros on Sunday. The field is led by top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She is the defending champion. Seeded second is Aryna Sabalenka. She won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is coming off a title on clay in Rome and is seeded fourth for the French Open. The top two American women are third-seeded Jessica Pegula and sixth-seeded Coco Gauff. Gauff was the runner-up in Paris as a teenager a year ago.

