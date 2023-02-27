French officials probe rape accusation against PSG’s Hakimi

PARIS (AP) — A judicial official says French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into a rape accusation against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi. The official would not provide details about the accusation or comment on media reports about what allegedly happened, citing the ongoing investigation. PSG officials did not respond to requests for comment and Hakimi hasn’t responded to the accusation publicly. Spanish-born Hakimi is a right back and star of Morocco’s history-making team at the World Cup. He did not play in PSG’s victory over Marseille on Sunday because of injury.

