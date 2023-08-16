French midfielder Dimitri Payet arrives in Brazil to join Vasco da Gama

By The Associated Press
FILE - Marseille's Dimitri Payet celebrates his team's victory in the French League One soccer match against Lyon, at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Nov. 6, 2022. The 36-year-old midfielder, who arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, is expected to sign a deal with the Brazilian club Vasco da Gama. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — French midfielder Dimitri Payet has been welcomed by 5,000 Vasco da Gama fans upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro ahead of his expected deal with the struggling Brazilian club. The 36-year-old Payet wore the club’s shirt in front of excited fans at Rio’s international airport, held a banner with the club’s crest and told journalists he is keen to start playing. Vasco da Gama is yet to announce the signing of the former France international who did not extend his contract with Marseille.

