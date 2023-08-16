French midfielder Dimitri Payet arrives in Brazil to join Vasco da Gama

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — French midfielder Dimitri Payet has been welcomed by 5,000 Vasco da Gama fans upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro ahead of his expected deal with the struggling Brazilian club. The 36-year-old Payet wore the club’s shirt in front of excited fans at Rio’s international airport, held a banner with the club’s crest and told journalists he is keen to start playing. Vasco da Gama is yet to announce the signing of the former France international who did not extend his contract with Marseille.

