French marathon runner Frere to miss Olympics after breaking anti-doping rules

PARIS (AP) — French marathon runner Mehdi Frere will miss his home Olympics after receiving a two-year suspension for breaking anti-doping rules. His lawyer Laurent Fellous confirmed the sanction on Tuesday. Frere had a World Athletics disciplinary tribunal after missing three whereabouts checks in the last 17 months. Athletes must always disclose their whereabouts so they can submit to out-of-competition doping controls. He’d been provisionally suspended by the French federation since June, and missed the European championships. The federation listed Frere for the Paris Olympics, as well as Félix Bour as an alternate if Frere’s situation remained unresolved. Frere plans to appeal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.