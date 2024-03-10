French league leader PSG draws again as Kylian Mbappé is left on the bench once more

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain drew 2-2 at home to Reims as Kylian Mbappé was left on the bench for the second straight league game. It was defending champion PSG’s third straight league draw and the attack looked tame without him. Mbappé came on in the 73rd minute with the score 2-2. He curled a shot just wide soon after, missed the ball attempting a bicycle kick and looked frustrated after shooting straight at the goalkeeper from 20 meters out. PSG is 10 points clear of second-place Brest with nine games remaining. In later games, third-place Monaco played at Strasbourg and resurgent Marseille faced Nantes.

