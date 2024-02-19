French league club Marseille fires coach Gennaro Gattuso, AP source says

BRUSSELS (AP) — Marseille coach Gennaro Gattuso has been fired by the French league club, a person with direct knowledge of the decision has told The Associated Press. Gattuso was fired a day after Marseille lost 1-0 to Brest in the French league, a result that dented the club’s hopes of qualifying for a European competition next season. Marseille and Gattuso have started a legal proceeding to part ways and the club is actively looking for a replacement, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because Gattuso’s departure has not been announced by the club. Marseille is ninth in the standings after 22 matches, trailing leader Paris Saint-Germain by 23 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.