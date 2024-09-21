French leader PSG drops its first points after 1-1 at Reims

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain has dropped its first points in the French League after it was held at Reims to 1-1. PSG needed an equalizer from substitute Ousmane Dembélé in the 68th minute on Saturday. It was his fourth league goal of the campaign compared to three all last season. Reims led in the ninth minute through Japan winger Keito Nakamura. Elsewhere Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova scored twice in Lille’s 3-3 home draw with Strasbourg. Forward M’Bala Nzola scored six minutes into stoppage time to earn Lens a 1-1 draw at Rennes.

