French leader PSG drops its first points after 1-1 at Reims

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, second from left, is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal during the French League One soccer match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain at the the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, eastern France, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain has dropped its first points in the French League after it was held  at Reims to 1-1. PSG needed an equalizer from substitute Ousmane Dembélé in the 68th minute on Saturday. It was his fourth league goal of the campaign compared to three all last season. Reims led in the ninth minute through Japan winger Keito Nakamura. Elsewhere Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova scored twice in Lille’s 3-3 home draw with Strasbourg. Forward M’Bala Nzola scored six minutes into stoppage time to earn Lens a 1-1 draw at Rennes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.