French leader PSG blows two-goal lead in home draw with Brest. Lille held 0-0 at Montpellier

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain blew a two-goal advantage and saw its league lead over Nice reduced to six points following a 2-2 draw with surprise front-runner Brest. On a night when PSG striker Kylian Mbappé was kept quiet, an own-goal and an equalizer 10 minutes from the end exposed PSG’s ongoing difficulties when under pressure. Luis Enrique is the latest PSG coach to be confronted with a problem which resurfaces every season. Especially so when Mbappé fails to paper over the cracks with his scoring. Third-place Brest took full advantage. Ten-man Lille missed the chance to go ahead of Monaco on goal difference and into fourth place after drawing 0-0 at Montpellier.

